8 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: January 5 to 7

We’re heading into the first weekend of the new year, and there are tons of fantastic things to do around Edmonton.

Just make sure you bundle up because we’re in for quite the temperature drop soon!

From a Taylor Swift IMAX extravaganza to an evening at Rogers Place, check out these eight incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend:

What: Calling all Swifties! With the IMAX theatre experience at the Telus World of Science, you’ll get to see a larger-than-life Taylor Swift on Alberta’s largest screen and hear perfectly tuned 12-speaker audio so good, you’ll feel it!

When: January 4 to 7, 13, 14, 20, 21

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $19.89 for regular adult admission; get tickets here

What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker is a new bean-to-bar boutique factory located in the heart of 124th Street, which focuses on producing high-quality craft chocolate, such as single-origin bars using ethically sourced cacao beans from various regions around the globe. The small batch, bean-to-bar process ensures that they control every step of chocolate making, from sourcing cacao beans to the final product. The store layout allows you to follow each cacao bean from sorting to packaging. It offers various single-origin bars, flavoured bars as well as unique chocolate-inspired drinks and so much more.

When: Monday to Wednesday, 8 am to 6 pm; Thursday and Friday, 8 am to 7 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Unit 105, 10639 124th Street

Cost: Free

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Saturday as they take on the Ottawa Senators!

When: January 6 at 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Start at $134.20; get tickets here

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the Ice District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton’s winter months!

When: Fridays to Tuesdays, 10 am to 5 pm; Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

What: Stay indoors this chilly weekend and check out a fantastic play at the Citadel Theatre! Made in Italy tells the story of an Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s. It’s hilarious, funky, and a must-see!

When: January 6 to 24

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: Even though the holidays have ended, the grounds of the Alberta Legislature are still gorgeous, with numerous surrounding trees adorned with colourful lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect Instagram photo in Edmonton this weekend.

When: Lights up until January 31

Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Free

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to, including the Downtown Farmers’ Market! Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW