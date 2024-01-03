A wild weather ride: Edmonton set to see a 20°C temperature drop

Edmonton surely enjoyed the above-average temperatures in December, but a blast of chilly air is about to change things up for January.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton’s daytime highs to round out the week will fluctuate between -5°C and -1°C before a big dive.

Edmontonians are set to experience a lovely daytime high of -1°C Friday before a dip to a bone-chilling overnight low of -21°C on Sunday and Monday. The weather yo-yo continues!

When you do the math between Friday’s daytime high and Sunday’s overnight low, that’s a decent 20°C temperature swing. Bundle up, because next week looks even colder; Tuesday is hinting at a daytime high of -19°C.

If you are hoping to escape (or enjoy) the cold that is moving in on YEG, we highly recommend you check out our roundup of the best things to do in the city this month. Stay warm!