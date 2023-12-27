12 incredible things to do in Edmonton this January
Happy New Year! We hope you had a relaxing holiday season and are ready to take on everything 2024 has to offer.
From an evening at the Winspear Centre to all kinds of incredible winter festivals, check out these 12 fantastic things happening in Edmonton this month.
Catch an Oilers game
What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this month as they play multiple home games at Rogers Place!
When: January 2, 6, 16, 18, 23, 25, and 27
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Varies — get tickets here
Chiseled: Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition
What: Chiseled, formerly known as Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition, will welcome seven teams to the ICE District to create 15 sculptures in 34 hours. The event is free and spectators can vote for their favourite sculpture, with carving taking place from January 18 to 20.
When: January 18 to 20, 2024
Where: ICE District
Cost: Free
Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival
What: Step into Alberta Avenue District for the Deep Freeze enchanted forest, and see a mystical creature, vivid blooms, bright-hued mushrooms, and woodland animals— all hand sculpted by our world-renowned ice, balloon, and lantern artists. There will be light installations, ice sculptures, cultural stories, street hockey, the famous annual Deep Freezer races, and other winter artistic panache.
When: January 20 and 21
Where: 118th Avenue and 90 to 95th street
Cost: Free
Winterruption YEG
What: Winterruption YEG is a multi-venue music and arts festival that rolls out in multiple venues in downtown Edmonton this month. In addition to inside events, Winterruption features a number of free outdoor activities in the downtown core.
When: January 24 to 28
Where: Multiple venues
Cost: $69 for a wristband or find individual show tickets here
Flying Canoë Volant
What: This festival honours French Canadian, Metis, and Indigenous traditions and is one of Edmonton’s biggest winter celebrations. The Flying Canoë Volant is loosely based on the French Canadian legend of the Flying Canoe, which tells of voyageurs who strike a deal with the devil to make their birch-bark canoe fly so they can see their loved ones, but are instead condemned to fly the skies forever. Take in stunning, illuminated scenes and live performers for a memorable night in Edmonton’s French Quarter.
When: January 31 to February 3
Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone — 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 Street)
Cost: Free
Mean Girls The Musical
What: Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is a hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including Tina Fey, based on the wildly popular film. How fetch!
When: January 9 to 14
Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW
Cost: Tickets start at $45.90; get them here
Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Maker
What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker is a new bean-to-bar boutique factory located in the
heart of 124th Street, which focuses on producing high-quality craft chocolate
such as single-origin bars using ethically sourced cacao beans from various
regions around the globe. Their small batch, bean-to-bar process ensures that
they control every step of chocolate making, from sourcing cacao beans to the
final product. The store layout allows you to follow each cacao bean from sorting
to packaging. They offer various single-origin bars, flavoured bars as well as
unique chocolate-inspired drinks and so much more.
When: Open Daily
Time: Monday to Wednesday 8 am to 6 pm, Thursday & Friday 8 am to 7 pm, Saturday 9
am to 7 pm, Sunday 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Delavoye Chocolate Maker — Unit 105, 10639 124th Street
Cost: Free
Love Pro Wrestling: The Oil Rumble
What: Love Pro Wrestling has teamed up with the Edmonton Oil Kings to bring the first-ever independent wrestling event to Rogers Place! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.
When: January 21
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: $23.75; get tickets here
Ennio Morricone: A Fistful Of Film Scores
What: Spend an evening at the Winspear Centre and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra as they perform iconic cinema scores by Ennio Morricone.
When: January 20 and 21
Where: Winspear Centre
Cost: Start at $55.50; get tickets here
Go ice skating
What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the Ice District is a must-visit!
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Free
Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour Concert Film
What: With the IMAX theatre experience at the Telus World of Science, you’ll get to see a larger-than-life Taylor Swift on Alberta’s largest screen and hear perfectly tuned 12-speaker audio so good, you’ll feel it!
When: January 4 to 7, 13, 14, 20, 21
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $19.89 for regular adult admission; get tickets here
Muttart Conservatory
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during the winter months in Edmonton!
When: Open 10 am to 5 pm Friday through Tuesday, 10 am to 9 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays
Where: Muttart Conservatory
Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)