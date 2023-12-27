12 incredible things to do in Edmonton this January

Happy New Year! We hope you had a relaxing holiday season and are ready to take on everything 2024 has to offer.

From an evening at the Winspear Centre to all kinds of incredible winter festivals, check out these 12 fantastic things happening in Edmonton this month.

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this month as they play multiple home games at Rogers Place!

When: January 2, 6, 16, 18, 23, 25, and 27

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Varies — get tickets here

What: Chiseled, formerly known as Edmonton’s International Ice Carving Competition, will welcome seven teams to the ICE District to create 15 sculptures in 34 hours. The event is free and spectators can vote for their favourite sculpture, with carving taking place from January 18 to 20.

When: January 18 to 20, 2024

Where: ICE District

Cost: Free

What: Step into Alberta Avenue District for the Deep Freeze enchanted forest, and see a mystical creature, vivid blooms, bright-hued mushrooms, and woodland animals— all hand sculpted by our world-renowned ice, balloon, and lantern artists. There will be light installations, ice sculptures, cultural stories, street hockey, the famous annual Deep Freezer races, and other winter artistic panache.

When: January 20 and 21

Where: 118th Avenue and 90 to 95th street

Cost: Free

What: Winterruption YEG is a multi-venue music and arts festival that rolls out in multiple venues in downtown Edmonton this month. In addition to inside events, Winterruption features a number of free outdoor activities in the downtown core.

When: January 24 to 28

Where: Multiple venues

Cost: $69 for a wristband or find individual show tickets here

What: This festival honours French Canadian, Metis, and Indigenous traditions and is one of Edmonton’s biggest winter celebrations. The Flying Canoë Volant is loosely based on the French Canadian legend of the Flying Canoe, which tells of voyageurs who strike a deal with the devil to make their birch-bark canoe fly so they can see their loved ones, but are instead condemned to fly the skies forever. Take in stunning, illuminated scenes and live performers for a memorable night in Edmonton’s French Quarter.

When: January 31 to February 3

Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone — 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 Street)

Cost: Free

What: Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is a hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including Tina Fey, based on the wildly popular film. How fetch!

When: January 9 to 14

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW

Cost: Tickets start at $45.90; get them here

What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker is a new bean-to-bar boutique factory located in the

heart of 124th Street, which focuses on producing high-quality craft chocolate

such as single-origin bars using ethically sourced cacao beans from various

regions around the globe. Their small batch, bean-to-bar process ensures that

they control every step of chocolate making, from sourcing cacao beans to the

final product. The store layout allows you to follow each cacao bean from sorting

to packaging. They offer various single-origin bars, flavoured bars as well as

unique chocolate-inspired drinks and so much more.

When: Open Daily

Time: Monday to Wednesday 8 am to 6 pm, Thursday & Friday 8 am to 7 pm, Saturday 9

am to 7 pm, Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Delavoye Chocolate Maker — Unit 105, 10639 124th Street

Cost: Free

What: Love Pro Wrestling has teamed up with the Edmonton Oil Kings to bring the first-ever independent wrestling event to Rogers Place! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.

When: January 21

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: $23.75; get tickets here

What: Spend an evening at the Winspear Centre and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra as they perform iconic cinema scores by Ennio Morricone.

When: January 20 and 21

Where: Winspear Centre

Cost: Start at $55.50; get tickets here

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the Ice District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

What: With the IMAX theatre experience at the Telus World of Science, you’ll get to see a larger-than-life Taylor Swift on Alberta’s largest screen and hear perfectly tuned 12-speaker audio so good, you’ll feel it!

When: January 4 to 7, 13, 14, 20, 21

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $19.89 for regular adult admission; get tickets here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during the winter months in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm Friday through Tuesday, 10 am to 9 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)