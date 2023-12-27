Edmonton's Flying Canoë Volant returns next month and it looks MAGICAL

It’s time to don your plaid and put on your voyageur hat because a winter festival celebrating French Canadian, First Nations, and Métis traditions is happening next month in Edmonton.

Flying Canoë Volant Festival celebrates local history and “everything that is great about a long winter’s night,” and it’s a staple of the winter festival scene in Edmonton.

Its theme is loosely based on the French Canadian legend of the Flying Canoe, which tells of voyageurs who strike a deal with the devil to make their birch-bark canoe fly so they can see their loved ones, but are instead condemned to fly the skies forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flying Canoe Volant (@yegcanoevolant)

You might also like: Edmonton's Deep Freeze winter festival is back next month and it sounds FROSTY

9 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

The festival includes art, dancing, music, and lots of winter activities drawing on the different cultures being celebrated. Flying Canoë Volant Festival will see events at various venues across Edmonton’s French Quarter, including the Mill Creek Ravine, La Cité Francophone, and Rutherford School.

After a hiatus, the beloved snow tubing and Canoe Races will finally return to the festival in 2024.

A full site map and a list of programming are available online.

Flying Canoë Volant Festival

When: January 31 to February 3, 2024

Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone — 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 Street)

Cost: Free