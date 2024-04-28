10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: April 29 to May 3
A new week has arrived in Edmonton, and while we still don’t know how April went by so fast, we can’t wait to dive into all the incredible things May has to offer.
From Oilers playoff action to spending quality time outdoors, check out these 10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week:
Edmonton Music Speech & Arts Festival
What: Formerly known as the Edmonton Kiwanis Music Festival, the 116th annual Edmonton Music & Speech Arts Festival creates over 2,500 opportunities for more than 20,000 music students, actors, musicians, and music lovers to perform in front of an audience and receive professional adjudication. Plus, performances are free to check out!
When: April 15 to May 1
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Cost: Free
Catch a playoff game
What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this week as they battle the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs!
When: Wednesday, May 1 (time TBD)
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $248.88; find them here
Filipino Restaurant Month
What: A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine has returned to Edmonton and across Canada this April. Participating restaurants are serving prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.
When: April 2024
Where: Various locations in Edmonton
Oilers watch party in the ICE District
What: Edmonton Oilers fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the playoff atmosphere this season, and it’s one heck of a party! The Oilers watch parties are returning to the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.
When: Wednesday, May 1 and Friday, May 3 (time TBD)
Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW
Cost: Free
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Hit up a patio
What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Try a new restaurant
What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. We’re looking forward to trying Banh Mi Diddy, a new banh mi spot with freshly baked bread that just opened near MacEwan University.
Where: 10548 110th Street NW
Bike/hike in the River Valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.