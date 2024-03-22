All the Edmonton restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Filipino Restaurant Month is just around the corner, and plenty of Edmonton restaurants are set to take part.

For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

That list of food spots was just announced, and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

From April 1 to 30, four different Filipino restaurants in Edmonton will be available for diners to discover.

YEG diners can head to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival.

Address: 7451 Roper Road NW, Edmonton

Address: 10621 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 6554 28th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Sarap Sarap Catering and Restaurant



Address: 10130 107th Avenue NW, Edmonton

With files from Hogan Short and Charlie Hart