Banh Mi Diddy: New Vietnamese sub shop opens in Edmonton
A new banh mi spot with freshly baked bread has just opened in Edmonton
Banh Mi Diddy has opened its doors at 10548 110th Street NW, just a stone’s throw away from MacEwan University.
The spot bakes its bread in-house every day, so each sub is perfectly soft and has the crispy crust you’d expect from a Vietnamese sub.
The banh mi has fillings such as chicken, beef, pork, cold cuts, and tofu, layered with mayo, pickled carrots, cucumber, daikon, cilantro, jalapenos, and soy sauce.
Alongside your sub of choice, there are some tasty sides, including spring rolls, mango salad, fries and Vietnamese coffee to wash it all down.
This spot is open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 7 pm and from noon to 5 pm on Sundays.
Banh Mi Diddy
Address: 10548 110th Street NW, Edmonton