It’s the last weekend of August, so why not cap it off by enjoying some events in Edmonton. Here are 12 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: August 27 to 29.

Take in a special outdoor concert series, visit a staple in the downtown nightlife, or visit a bar during its last weekend open. Here are a dozen things to check out in Edmonton this weekend.

What: Check out the highland culture at the Edmonton Scottish Society Highland Gathering. Be stirred by the sounds of pipes and drums, the sight of highland and country dancing and the thrill of heavy events like the hammer throw and caber toss. It’s like a trip to Scotland without having to leave Edmonton.

When: August 28, 2021

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm

Where: 105 101 Street SW, Edmonton

Cost: $10

What: Dana Smith is the founder of Winnipeg’s Women’s Open Mic Comedy, and Tim is a 10-year veteran in the stand-up comedy world. They’ve performed in numerous comedy festivals, including the Winnipeg Comedy Fest, Toronto Sketchfest and Edmonton’s Improvaganza. Catch them in this show performing as solo stand-ups and closing the show with their double act.

When: August 28, 2021

Time: 9 pm

Where: Grindstone Comedy Theatre and Bistro (10019 81 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $12 Advance or $15 at the door

What: Featuring four acts that were set to perform at the 2020 event, Blues Fest Slim promises tons of blues fun and tunes. To ensure the event is safe, only 300 tickets will be released for each night. It’s sure to be a musical night for all.

When: August 27 to August 28, 2021

Time: 6:30 to 11 pm, Saturday

Where: German Canadian Cultural Association (8310 Roper Road, Edmonton)

Cost: $35-$70; tickets can be found here.

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: Bringing live music back to Edmonton, the Together Again: Outdoor Concert Series offers a special Sunday evening concert featuring Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth, Danko Jones, Royal Tusk and Whale & The Wolf.

When: August 29

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands

Cost: $69- $129; tickets can be found here.

What: Live music in a gorgeous park, what more could you ask for? The Symphony Under The Sky Festival will see the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra perform two programs of music in the park. A truly beautiful thing to do in Edmonton this weekend.

When: August 26 to September 5, 2021

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: $20- $60; tickets can be found here.

What: Immerse yourself in Daft Punk’s 28-year career with beloved hits like Face to Face, Around the World and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, and so many more.

When: Now until September 4, 2021

Time: Friday and Saturday 7 pm

Where: Telus World of Science – 11211 142 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $14.95, purchase online

What: Wander through Edmonton’s past, and have loads of fun while you are at it. Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, Fort Edmonton Park has plenty of classic games, carnival food and exhibits. It’s a great way to spend your time this August weekend in Edmonton.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park –7000 143 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $20.90-$26.20, purchase online

What: Celebrate the end of an era, as Mercer Tavern says goodbye to its iconic downtown Edmonton location. It’s hosting a 90’s totally rad final bash party on Friday, August 27, with two DJs to celebrate its final weekend. On Saturday, August 28, it will host another event, titled End of an Era, to cap off its last Saturday night in existence.



When: Friday and Saturday

Time: Friday 11:30 am to 2 am, Saturday 11 am to 2 am.

Where: Mercer Tavern (10363 104 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: Savour some delicious dishes while you enjoy the air-conditioned view of Snow Valley from your private dining dome. It’s a truly unique dining experience, so you better do it while you can. This weekend is its final one of the summer. Act fast!



When: August 27 to 29, 2021

Time: Various time slots

Where: 13204 Rainbow Valley Road NW

Cost: $125 per person for dinner, and has to be a four-person booking minimum.

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.

When: Now until September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too. It’s a perfect event for the last August weekend in Edmonton.