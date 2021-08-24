12 companies hiring hundreds of positions in Edmonton this September

On the hunt for a new job? Goody, you are in luck! Here are 12 Edmonton companies hiring hundreds of positions this September.

From getting on with the city of Edmonton to creating and crafting some delicious coffees, here are hundreds of positions that are up for grabs at 12 Edmonton companies this September.

Who: Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe. Jobs: It’s hiring 13 positions at various locations across Edmonton, including educators, key leaders and a MIRROR lead.

It’s hiring 13 positions at various locations across Edmonton, including educators, key leaders and a MIRROR lead. Perks: Lululemon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts and fitness plans.

Lululemon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts and fitness plans. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America.

This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America. Jobs: Enbridge is hiring three positions in Edmonton that focus on everything from human relations to a system optimization specialist.

Enbridge is hiring three positions in Edmonton that focus on everything from human relations to a system optimization specialist. Perks: Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance at the company.

Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance at the company. More: Take a look at the company’s job openings to see if there’s a good match for you.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world. Jobs: Starbucks has a whopping 84 jobs available in the Edmonton area, ranging in positions and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance!

Starbucks has a whopping 84 jobs available in the Edmonton area, ranging in positions and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance! Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or bag of coffee every week, and a 30% discount on all products.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta. Jobs: There are dozens of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses and health technicians. There are also several more general openings for positions such as benefits administrators and consultants.

There are dozens of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses and health technicians. There are also several more general openings for positions such as benefits administrators and consultants. Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff. More: Check out AHS’s careers page.

Who: This teaching and research university with a campus in central Edmonton is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

This teaching and research university with a campus in central Edmonton is one of the largest employers in Alberta. Jobs: The university is hiring more than 100 positions right now, from research assistants, security agents, technical writer and administrative assistants.

The university is hiring more than 100 positions right now, from research assistants, security agents, technical writer and administrative assistants. Perks: The university offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus funding and reimbursement programs.

The university offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus funding and reimbursement programs. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta.

Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm, employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta. Jobs: Stantec is hiring 70 positions right now, from academic faculty roles to positions that keep the institution running, such as a legal assistant or senior software developer.

Stantec is hiring 70 positions right now, from academic faculty roles to positions that keep the institution running, such as a legal assistant or senior software developer. Perks: The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus a wellness program.

The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, plus a wellness program. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: The Home Depot is the Canadian arm of the world’s largest home improvement retailer, with careers in distribution centres, corporate offices, retail management, and retail stores. The company has eight retail stores in Edmonton.

The Home Depot is the Canadian arm of the world’s largest home improvement retailer, with careers in distribution centres, corporate offices, retail management, and retail stores. The company has eight retail stores in Edmonton. Jobs: The Home Depot is hiring for 13 positions at its Edmonton locations, ranging from Kitchen Designer to Merchandising Associate to Paint Sales Associate.

The Home Depot is hiring for 13 positions at its Edmonton locations, ranging from Kitchen Designer to Merchandising Associate to Paint Sales Associate. Perks: All permanent Home Depot employees enjoy benefits that include bonus plans, employee stock purchases, time tuition reimbursement, retirement plans, care programs, discounts on group home and car insurance, and more.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta. Jobs: There are nearly 100 positions in Edmonton right now, including marketing and communications positions, driving education examiners, digital graphic designers and a senior project manager.

There are nearly 100 positions in Edmonton right now, including marketing and communications positions, driving education examiners, digital graphic designers and a senior project manager. Perks: The AMA says its staff treat each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs.

The AMA says its staff treat each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs. More: See what positions are open on their website.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years. Jobs: They are hiring a dozen positions from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now.

They are hiring a dozen positions from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now. Perks: The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country.

The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country. More: Check them out online.

Who: This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curriculum. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade.

This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curriculum. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade. Jobs: They are hiring more than 30 positions, from instructional positions to marketing specialists.

They are hiring more than 30 positions, from instructional positions to marketing specialists. Perks: The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s is included too.

The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s is included too. More: Check them out online.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded in Edmonton.

The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded in Edmonton. Jobs: The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now.

The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now. Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement. More: Check out their careers page for current openings.