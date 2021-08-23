This weekend is your last chance to dine in Edmonton's Snow Valley domes

Sadly, all good things come to an end. This weekend is your last chance to dine in Edmonton’s spectacular Snow Valley domes.

Geoscapes at Snow Valley hosts its final event this weekend, after launching in mid-July.

Chef Shane Chartrand will be cooking up some delicious dishes while you enjoy the air-conditioned view of Snow Valley from your private dining dome.

Chartrand is the executive chef of River Cree Resort & Casino and has placed in numerous culinary competitions, including the Gold Medal Plates competition.

Tickets go for $125 per person for dinner and have a four-person booking minimum. They can be purchased here.

When: August 27 to 29, 2021

Where: 13204 Rainbow Valley Road NW

Cost: $125 per person for dinner, and has to be a four-person booking minimum.