17 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: June 3 to 7
June has arrived in Edmonton, and we love how much there is to do in Edmonton during the summer.
From Movies on the Square to a carnival and the return of baseball, check out these 17 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week.
See an Edmonton Riverhawks game
What: Baseball is back in Edmonton, and nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field during a Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season. It’s entertaining, plus the tickets, food, and drink prices are all easy on the wallet!
When: Home opener on Friday, June 7 at 7:05 pm
Where: Re/Max Field — 10233 96th Avenue
Cost: Get tickets here
Movies on the Square
What: Movies on the Square features free outdoor movies in the heart of downtown Edmonton. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy pre-movie entertainment before taking in the film. This week, Echo to Delta will play on a huge screen in Sir Winston Churchill Square.
When: Wednesday, June 5 at 7 pm
Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: Free
ICE District Carnival
What: The first annual ICE District Carnival is coming to Fan Park this week! The park will be bustling with over 25 rides and plenty of classic carnival games, touted as the largest midway ever hosted in downtown Edmonton.
When: June 6 to 9
Where: Fan Park — 10104 104th Avenue NW
Cost: Admission is free; $35 for ride-all-day passes.
Pride Month
What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the Edmonton Drag Festival, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.
When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here
Where: Venues throughout Edmonton
Cost: Varies
Fort Edmonton Park
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that period and streets detailing each period from 1885 to 1920.
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143rd Street
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
Nextfest
What: Nextfest, Edmonton’s emerging arts festival, will run until June 9 at The Roxy. This event features performances and installations from more than 500 artists in the first decade of their careers.
When: May 30 to June 9
Where: The Roxy Theatre — 10708 124th Street
Cost: Varies, find tickets here
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Catch an Edmonton Stingers game
What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws a massive crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them back in action this week. Cheer on the Stingers while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
When: Tuesday, June 4 at 7 pm
Cost: Start at $20; get them here
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: $14; purchase online
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the river valley
What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.
Hit up a patio
What: With summer finally arriving in Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free