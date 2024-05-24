12 fantastic events to check out in Edmonton this June

June has finally arrived, and boy, does summer look good on Edmonton.

From summer sports to festivals, here are 12 events you won’t want to miss out on this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Riverhawks (@edmriverhawks)

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it.

When: Home games every day from June 7 to 12, June 25 to 27, and June 29 and 30

Where: Re/Max Field

Cost: Get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Downtown (@edmontondtwn)

What: These whimsical art displays are returning to downtown Edmonton this month! It’s a fantastic event that spans two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out. There’s also a festival associated with the event where you can enjoy music, performances, and food trucks.

When: May 22 to June 2

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Edmonton Riverboat (@edmontonriverboat)

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rapid Fire Theatre (@rapidfiretheatre)

What: Rapid Fire Theatre is hosting its annual international improv and sketch comedy festival, Improvaganza. For three days this June, enjoy a variety of shows that’ll totally crack you up.

When: June 20 to 23

Where: Rapid Fire Theatre — 10437 83rd Avenue

Cost: Varies; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Stingers Basketball (@edmontonstingers)

What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them back in action this month. Cheer on the Stingers while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: Home games throughout June; find the schedule here

Cost: Start at $20; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pride Centre of Edmonton (@yegpridecentre)

What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the Edmonton Drag Festival, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.

When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here

Where: Venues throughout Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: The Red Bull Soapbox Race is a race of non-motorized carts down a custom course featuring all kinds of wacky rides. Queen Elizabeth Park Road will turn into a racetrack made up of all sorts of turns, jumps and obstacles.

When: June 22, 2024

Where: Queen Elizabeth Park Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

Ver esta publicação no Instagram Uma publicação partilhada por Melafrique (@melafrique_)

What: Afromusicfest is a celebration of African, Caribbean, and Black music, art, and culture. See live performances, eat delicious and diverse cuisine, check out the market, enjoy dance sessions and workshops, and so much more!

When: June 14 to 16

Where: Borden Park

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Elks (@goelks)

What: Football season is back, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a few wins at Commonwealth Stadium this month. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

When: Various dates in June

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Come say hi to the bison at Elk Island National Park and enjoy nature as you shop from Indigenous artisans showcasing quality arts, jewellery, and more!

When: June 8

Where: Astotin Lake, Elk Island National Park — 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boodang (@boodang)

What: Get your rave gear ready because Bomfest is back and better than ever! Headliners include Armin van Buuren, JAUZ, Imanbek, Luttrell, Laura Van Dam, and more.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: June 22

Cost: $99.95 general admission; tickets here