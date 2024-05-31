A massive 85' tall solar panel mural is being installed in Edmonton

A massive solar panel mural is about to be installed in downtown Edmonton, and we can’t wait to check it out once it’s finally complete.

The 85-foot-tall mural, titled “The Land We Share,” will be visible on the north side of the refurbished SunRise building, the former Capital Tower at 10609 101st Street near Edmonton’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

The design features two colourful panels with the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac on the right and animals of the seven grandfather teachings of the Cree on the left.

Local artist Lance Cardinal, well-known for projects including the Edmonton Oilers Turtle Island logo and the beloved Indigenous showroom and mural at the Edmonton IKEA location, designed the mural.

Cardinal said in an Instagram post that the design was created to “celebrate the beauty and diversity of the Chinese and First Nations communities that surround the new tower.”

“There we see both nations sharing in the bounty of the Treaty 6 territory,” he said while describing the mural.

The mural was commissioned by Avenue Living, the property management company refurbishing the SunRise building.

Cardinal’s mural will be printed onto the solar panels, making it the largest solar panel mural in the world, he claims in the video.

“This vibrant mural will enhance our downtown skyline, bringing cultural content to the visual identity of our beautiful city!”