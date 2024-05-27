The ICE District Carnival lands in downtown Edmonton this June

Spring in Edmonton is filled with things to do, and now you can add a new carnival coming to the downtown core to the list!

The Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) has announced that the first annual ICE District Carnival is coming to the Fan Park from June 6 to 9.

The park will be bustling with over 25 rides and games, with the OEG touting the carnival as the “largest midway ever hosted in downtown Edmonton.”

Some of the rides on hand include the Speed, which is 118 feet tall and reaches 3.5 g’s at a top speed of 70 mph, and the Vertigo, a 100-foot swing tower.

On top of all the rides to check out, carnival games will also be set up with classics like shooting hoops, throwing darts, popping balloons, water gun racing and more.

“We are excited to invite families down to Fan Park for the first annual ICE District Carnival,” said Stu Ballantyne, president and chief operating officer of Rogers Place and ICE District, in a news release. “Working in partnership with West Coast Amusements, a leader in midway entertainment and safety, this special event promises to be an unforgettable experience for both kids and kids at heart.”

A carnival isn’t complete without some tasty treats and there will be a wide variety of food and beverage options, including midway eats such as mini donuts, fresh dipped corn dogs, caramel and candy apples and both adult and non-alcoholic beverage options.

Admission is free and $35 ride all-day passes go on sale on May 29 at 10 am. You better act fast– passes increase to $45 on June 6.