14 things to do in Edmonton this weekend: September 29 to October 1

October has arrived in Edmonton and there’s no shortage of spooky things to do this weekend.

In addition to all sorts of fall festivities, this weekend is also an opportunity to observe, reflect, and honour survivors of Canada’s residential school system.

Here are 14 things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal statutory holiday that honours the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, their families, and communities. Canada will mark this day on Saturday, September 30, and a number of events will take place across Edmonton in observance of this important holiday.

When: Saturday, September 30

Where: Various locations around Edmonton

What: Get ready to raise a stein and enjoy a week of beer, food, music, and games at the massive Oktoberfest celebration downtown. Fan Park at the ICE District has become a Bavarian wonderland, complete with an enormous 22,000-square-foot tent for the Oktoberfest Beer Hall.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: September 22 to 30

Cost: $25 – get tickets here

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: September 29 to November 4

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $39.99 to $44.99; get tickets here

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this September at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, School of Rock 20th Anniversary will be on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, September 30

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

When: Now until October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here

What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns this weekend. Some of the massive titles in this year’s festival include the Palme d’Or 2023 Winner Anatomy of a Fall, Michel Gondry’s The Book of Solutions, and Elliott Page’s first leading role in six years in Close To You.

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton

When: September 21 to October 1

Cost: Varies

What: For more than two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: One of the most influential rock bands of all time is coming to Edmonton this month, and you don’t have to be a “Teenage Dirtbag” to check out the show. Heavy metal pioneers Iron Maiden are bringing The Future Past Tour to Rogers Place on September 30.

When: September 30, doors at 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $75.05; get them here

What: What’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? Check out our roundup of the best pumpkin patches around the city for a charming weekday out in the pumpkin patch.

What: The best rodeo stock and athletes are back in Edmonton, competing for a qualifying spot at the Canadian Finals Rodeo. Get ready for two days of heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat action.

When: September 29 and 30

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Price: Start at $48.57; get them here

What: Celebrate four days of funny with the Edmonton Comedy Festival! This event will feature fantastic performers from across Canada and the United States.

Where: Various venues around Edmonton

When: September 27 to 30

Cost: Varies, get them here

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Markets across Edmonton – view our roundup here.

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its ninth live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.

When: September 29 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each