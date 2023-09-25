How to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Edmonton

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is set to take place this month across Canada, including Edmonton, on Saturday, September 30, coinciding with Orange Shirt Day.

While Alberta does not recognize September 30 as a statutory holiday in the province, there are still events on the 29th and throughout the 30th in Edmonton and across the country to honour and support First Nations, Metis, and Inuit people.

Additionally, the City of Edmonton will consider September 30 a statutory holiday for all City employees and encourage them to learn more about the intergenerational trauma caused to Indigenous Peoples.

The High-Level Bridge will be lit in orange to recognize the day and to encourage the city to reflect upon the legacy of Indian Residential Schools.

A key event being held in Edmonton is the third annual Orange Shirt Day Run/Walk Every Child Matters, which is a run/walk in support and awareness of those who did not survive the Residential school era and those who did. This event aims to raise funds for local grassroots organizations, Orangeshirtday.org, Bear Clan Patrol YEG, and supporting Indigenous athletes.

This will be a combination of pavement and trail run through the beautiful YEG river valley trails to Hawrelak Park and back and includes three distances of five and 10 km and a kids 2.15 km race at the same location.

On September 29 at 1 pm, the Government of Alberta will hold a ceremony for the opening of the Reconciliation Garden on the east lawn of the Legislature grounds. The garden’s name is Kihciy Maskikiy/Aakaakmotaani, which are Cree and Blackfoot words meaning sacred medicine/save many people.

The monument directly responds to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 82nd Call to Action. Alberta will be one of the first provinces to complete this action.

In addition to donning an orange shirt, the province of Alberta also suggests the following activities:

Organize an online or in-person event following public health guidelines

Read about the legacy of residential schools

Read the summary of the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada

Find and watch films online about people’s experiences at residential schools

Learn about Indigenous cultures

If you are Indigenous and need support:

National Indian Residential School Crisis: 1-866-925-4419

Native Youth Crisis Line: 1-877-209-1266

With files from Laine Mitchell