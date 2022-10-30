15 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: October 31 to November 6

We get to enjoy Halloween at the start of this week and then welcome November, there is no lack of fun things to do in Edmonton this week.

From tons of laughs with John Mulaney to some wicked tunes from Bryan Adams, here are some of the things you can do this week in YEG. Enjoy!

What: There’s not just one but THREE games on tap for the Edmonton Oilers this week at Rogers Place. The boys in blue face off against Nashville on Tuesday, New Jersey on Thursday, and then Dallas on Saturday. Let’s gooooo!

When: November 1, 3, and 5

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $54-$807; tickets can be found here

What: Check out two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian John Mulaney as he brings his tour John Mulaney: From Scratch to Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

When: November 2

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $52-$117; tickets can be found here

What: Platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning musician Bryan Adams returns to Canada for a colossal coast-to-coast Canadian tour, and of course he has to hit up Edmonton! Widely considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world, Bryan Adams has countless accolades and awards including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, and a Grammy.

When: November 6

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $59-$216; tickets can be found here

What: If you are looking for a good thrill this October, you must check out this haunted house just outside of Edmonton. The Spruce Ridge Scare is an amateur haunted house run by a family in Spruce Grove, and boy oh boy does it look terrifying. The haunted house will run on various days until October 31.

Where: #287 Spruce Ridge Road, Spruce Grove

When: Various dates from October 7 to 31

Cost: Food bank donation or $5

What: A mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins is invading Edmonton this fall. Pumpkins After Dark is spooking up Borden Park from September 29 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

When: Now until October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 per adult (early bird pricing), tickets can be found here

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s Return of the Living Dead, the main haunted house, and Icons of Darkness, the outdoor haunted house, are sure to scare. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this fall in Edmonton.

When: Now until October 31

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $36.99 to $52.99; tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here.

Visit a cozy coffee shop

What: As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we welcome fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Where: Various locations

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: We still don’t have any snow, so get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton! Work up a sweat after work by running some stairs, we are so lucky to have various spots to run so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening. An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at. Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Pick up some tasty Halloween candy

What: Okay, the candy should be saved for the kids’ trick-or-treating, but we have to indulge a bit with some neat novelty Halloween-themed treats. Edmonton has plenty of candy stores with the classics like Reeses Pieces and Caramilk bars, as well as more specialty items like Jack O’ Lantern Dubble Bubble gumballs and IT-themed treats.

Where: Various locations