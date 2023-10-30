7 things to do in Edmonton this November that are totally free

If you’re looking for something fun and free to do in Edmonton this month, we’ve got you covered.

From free activities at the Rec Room to all sorts of winter celebrations, check out these seven things to do in Edmonton this month that won’t break the bank.

What: All is Bright 124 is a free outdoor winter festival that marks the start of the winter season in Edmonton, hosted by the 124th Street business community. The event will feature a little something for everyone, including live music, street performers, fire dancers to keep things warm, and beverage gardens.

When: November 18 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: Main Stage: Helen Nolan Park — 124th Street and 108th Avenue

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Last Thursday of the month

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Rinks will be flooded soon enough, and there are several incredible spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city!

Where: Various locations

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

What: Edmonton has definitely made a name for itself when it comes to public art. There is certainly no shortage of interesting things to see in the city, from the Talus Dome to the enormous baseball bat to the many parks bursting at the seams with fabulous art. Check out our roundup of the 10 best art pieces to see!

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. It’s one of the best free things to do in Edmonton!

What: The Rec Room will welcome visitors to play its dozens of games for free starting at 9 am on November 4. Each guest will receive a two-hour, non-redemption game band upon entry, and select snacks and beverages will be served at a discounted price of $2.50 each in the morning.

When: Saturday, November 4

Where: South Edmonton — 1725-99th Street NW, Edmonton; West Edmonton Mall – Unit 2065 — 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton