Cineplex is hosting a FREE movie day across Canada this weekend

Get the popcorn ready because Cineplex is treating Canada to a free movie day.

On Saturday, November 4, Cineplex is hosting its Community Day, offering a morning of free movies and $2.50 concession items.

Community Day is all about giving back and bringing people together. Throughout the entire day, $1 from each concession purchase will go towards supporting youth empowerment programs through partners at BGC Canada.

This year’s film lovers of all ages can check out Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Jumanji: The Next Level and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

This year’s Community Day is also expanding to other Cineplex entertainment centres. RecRoom and Playdium locations across Canada will be hosting a free morning of gaming on November 4, as well.

The Rec Room and Playdium locations across the country will welcome visitors to play its dozens of games for free starting at 9 am.

Each guest will receive a two-hour, non-redemption game band upon entry, and select snacks and beverages will be served at a discounted price of $2.50 each in the morning.

Throughout the entire day, $1 from each food and beverage order as well as each game band purchase will go towards BGC Canada.