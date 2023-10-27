11 incredible things to do in Edmonton this November

November has finally arrived in Edmonton, and while the days are getting shorter, there’s no shortage of incredible things to do this month.

From food festivals to craft fairs and the return of all our favourite winter activities, check out 11 fantastic things happening in the city this November:

What: This 18+ event showcases chefs from some of Alberta’s top restaurants. To pair perfectly with the exciting menu lineup, more than 200 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries will bring their award-winning and innovative products to the long-awaited festival.

When: November 3 and 4, 2023

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

Cost: Tickets start at $27.28; get tickets here

What: All is Bright 124 is a free outdoor winter festival that marks the start of the winter season in Edmonton, hosted by the 124th Street business community. The event will feature a little something for everyone, including live music, street performers, fire dancers to keep things warm, and beverage gardens.

When: November 18 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: Main Stage: Helen Nolan Park — 124th Street and 108th Avenue

What: Whether you like it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner. Thankfully, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to find unique gifts at the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair. It’s the last season for Royal Bison, so find your next gift here while perusing art prints, apparel, toys, ceramics, local literature, photography, design, film, zines, self-gifts, textiles, woodworking, music, and the just plain weird!

When: November 24 to 26 and December 1 to 3

Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard

What: Grab some friends and get ready to dance the night away at the Starlite Room with the Ultimate ’90s Dance Party! All night long, the DJ will be spinning tracks from 2 Unlimited, Technotronic, Aqua, Vengaboys, Fatboy Slim, Daft Punk, Salt N Pepa, Robyn and so much more.

When: November 17

Where: Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $10-15; get them here

What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!

When: November 29 to December 17

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

What: We are blessed to have so many incredible parks and trails in and around the City of Edmonton, and they become a paradise for winter activities all season long. Rent a pair of snowshoes from one of our fantastic local outdoor outfitters and head out on an adventure! Pack a thermos with something hot, and take time to enjoy the magic of the season.

Where: Any park in and around Edmonton

Cost: Snowshoe rental fees vary

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

What: There’s no shortage of fantastic concerts taking place in the city this month. From The Jonas Brothers to Kiss, check out our roundup of eight fantastic artists stopping by the city this November.

What: Hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse will bring audiences on a journey through raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the marigold bridge in Disney on Ice presents: Into The Magic. This action-packed extravaganza features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast, with other beloved Disney characters in eight fun-filled performances.

When: November 16 to 19

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: Tickets start at $38; get them here

What: A massive dance party inspired by the legendary pop group ABBA is coming to Union Hall later this month.

When: November 11 at 10 pm

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets start at $27.68; get them here

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Cost: Free