"What are you gonna do?": Oilers' Kane chirps Flames at Heritage Classic

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was back to his old self during Sunday night’s 5-2 Heritage Classic victory over the Calgary Flames.

The 32-year-old power forward was laying the body, getting shots on net, and, of course, chirping the Flames every chance he got. This was never more apparent than early in the first period when Kane boarded Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.

The ref’s hand went up and the Flames weren’t happy, resulting in a scrum involving Kane. Luckily for us, Kane was mic’d up for the entire game, giving hockey fans some insight into the war of words that was being waged.

“What are you gonna do? What is anybody here gonna do?” said a defiant Kane to a group of Flames players as the refs tried to break up the scrum.

"What is anybody here going to do?" 😅@EdmontonOilers Evander Kane mic'd up at the #HeritageClassic pic.twitter.com/gpOoDzZVLe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 30, 2023

The Oilers desperately needed this version of Kane to return. The former 30-goal scorer was off to a brutal start to the season, having just scored once in the team’s first seven games and looking disinterested on most nights, outside of a few fights.

However, that all changed at the Heritage Classic. Kane looked like a man on a mission and was laying the body every chance he got. On top of that, he was among the team’s best players, nabbing two assists and scoring an empty-netter to seal the win for the Oilers.

With all the energy displayed by Kane throughout the night, you would think that he must have loaded up on some coffee before the game. But, as NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond found out in a pre-game interview, the Vancouver native has apparently never had a cup of coffee in his life.

This is despite him arriving at Commonwealth Stadium holding a coffee cup, which was apparently a prop to go along with Edmonton’s unique pre-game oil field get-up.

The coffee cup is a prop. I repeat, @evanderkane coffee cup is a prop. 😂

He’s never had a coffee “in his life.” #HeritageClassic #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/mocm2X6tJj — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) October 29, 2023

Whatever the source of energy was, the Oilers will certainly need more of it. The team’s record improved to 2-5-1 with the victory but still remains 12 points behind the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton has an extended break to unwind from the eventful weekend but will be back in action Thursday when the Dallas Stars visit Rogers Place.