13 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: May 26 to 28

The weekend has finally arrived here in Edmonton and there is no shortage of things to do.

From incredible music to whimsical art displays to festivals celebrating cats and Ukrainian culture, check out our roundup of the 13 best things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: This event combines elements of already-existing cat-themed events to create a one-of-a-kind festival celebrating all things cat-related. It’s like part cat show, cat/pet expo, and cat conference, all while supporting animal rescue organizations. Plus, there will be a TON of cats and kittens at events for you to see, cuddle and hold.

When: May 20 to 28

Where: Various locations around Edmonton

Cost: Varies per activity, check here for details

What: The CFL pre-season begins in May, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy the incredible atmosphere at Commonwealth Stadium. The first home pre-season game of the year will see the Elks face off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: May 27 at 2 pm

Cost: Start at $20.50; tickets here

What: These whimsical art displays will be making a return to downtown Edmonton later this week. It’s a fantastic event spanning two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event, where you can enjoy music, performances and food trucks.

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

When: May 25 to June 4

Cost: Free

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this May at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Katak the Brave Beluga will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: May 27

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.

Where: 9734 98th Avenue

When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer

Cost: General admission starts at $41.95 for adults; tickets here

What: This festival celebrates Ukrainian culture, food, music, visual arts, crafts and dance. UFest is a gathering of people with Ukrainian heritage but also draws spectators from various cultural backgrounds.

Where: Borden Park

When: May 26 & 27

Cost: Free

What: Canadian hardcore punk band F**cked Up and electronic music group The Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red) are coming together at Union Hall for what’s guaranteed to be an exciting, high-energy event. You definitely won’t want to miss out on this one!

When: May 25

Where: Union Hall

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $41.55; get them here

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its fifth live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you won’t find anywhere else.

When: May 26 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and its finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.