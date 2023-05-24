Your new home could be a mansion tucked away behind a private gate in the Mill Creek Ravine, previously occupied by an Edmonton Oiler.

This home at 9213 97th Street has been listed on the market for $4.7 million. Besides being a private space in one of Edmonton’s most beautiful parks, this place even has an elevator to take you to all four floors, including the rooftop patio and hot tub.

Not only is this house absolutely gorgeous, but former Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie rented it out during his stint in Edmonton.

Featuring six bedrooms, and six bathrooms, this home was constructed in 2018 and boasts more than 4,324 square feet of modern and upscale living space.

There’s nothing more soothing than being surrounded by forest, which is something you’ll feel surrounded by through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The kitchen is equally stunning, with a solid marble island, wood cabinets, and a gorgeous and massive gas range.

What really sets this house apart is its top level, however.

“The top level is a primary retreat like no other. The most serene setting tucked away in the trees. Paired with an expansive roof deck with 360-degree views and equipped with a hot tub,” the listing reads.

“The suite also features dual walk-in closets, private laundry, and spa-like ensuite with a solid copper tub.”

The copper tub is fabulous, and we can’t imagine how relaxing it would be to soak in it after a long day. Clearly, it’s good enough for NHL players as well.

Heading into the basement, you’re once again greeted by massive windows and a door leading you straight into the Mill Creek Ravine.

Would you buy this house?