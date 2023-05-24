IKEA Edmonton is hosting a MASSIVE 45th anniversary event tomorrow

IKEA Edmonton is hosting a 45th-anniversary party tomorrow and this is one event you definitely won’t want to miss out on.

The beloved Swedish furniture company has been operating in our city since 1978, and it has a TON of incredible perks, prizes, and giveaways to celebrate the occasion.

For starters, the first 45 customers through the doors at 10 am tomorrow will receive a $45 gift card. Just think about all the plants and cute home accessories you could buy with that!

There are also tons of deals to be had, as IKEA Edmonton is rolling back prices to reflect what things would have cost in 1978. Flashback prices will include things like the iconic Poang armchair, a Billy bookcase, Brommo outdoor chaise, and much more.

Every hour at cash lanes, there will also be a chance to spin the wheel and win.

You might also like: A piece of Oilers history is up for grabs and it just saw a $400K price drop (PHOTOS)

Tokyo-inspired Japanese street food spot just opened in Edmonton

A popular hiking trail in western Alberta won't be open this summer

Free coffee and treats can be found in the Swedish Restaurant upstairs, and ice cream and hot dogs will be priced at a fitting 45 cents.

Don’t snooze on this event! It’s the perfect time to get a great deal on some new home furnishings while celebrating 45 years of cheap furniture and delicious Swedish meatballs.

IKEA Edmonton

Where: 1311 102nd Street (South Edmonton Common)

When: May 25 from 10 am to 8 pm