12 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: July 17 to 21

July is already half over, and it’s been a gorgeous summer so far here in YEG.

We are so excited to see some of our favourite festivals return this week! From the kickoff of K-Days to the Taste of Edmonton and more, check out some of the best things happening in Edmonton this week:

What: Edmonton’s best-known summer festival, K-Days, is finally here and will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, funfair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 21 to 30. It’s always a great time!

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: July 21 to 31

Tickets: TBD; get them here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. Right now, a massive display of custom Lego works will be on display all summer at the Muttart Conservatory, including a 24-foot-long model of the High Level Bridge. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Now until August 25

Where: Muttart Conservatory

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

What: The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return this week. The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place from July 20 to 30, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.

Where: July 20 to 30

When: Churchill Square

Tickets: Get food tickets here

What: The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival brings together a diverse and international cast of jugglers, acrobats, sword swallowers, hip-hop dancers, and more. It’s so much fun, and you never know what you’ll see!

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 6 to 17

Tickets: Free admission

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: The Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge, which features some of the best beach volleyball players in the world, will stop in Edmonton from July 20 to 23. The event features beach volleyball games with Olympic athletes, live music, and a festival-like atmosphere guaranteed to keep you entertained day and night.

When: July 20 to 23

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

Tickets: Get them here

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room this summer at Fort Edmonton Park. Where Dark Things Dwell is the newest interactive experience where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: July 6 to September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

What: Multi-platinum Danish rock band Volbeat will be at Rogers Place in Edmonton this month for their Servant of the Road world tour. With their fusion of rock and roll, heavy metal, and rockabilly, Volbeat has picked up number-one songs, multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades all over the planet.

When: July 19 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW

Tickets: Start at $61.20; get them here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this summer. Happy Beer Street on 99th Street is home to SEVEN incredible breweries you can check out. Expand that palate!

What: Nothing beats the atmosphere at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game, and they’re in town this week playing the Ridgefield Raptors. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it. Get a beer bat, a hotdog, and have a blast!

Where: Re/Max Field

When: Home games every day from July 18 to 21

Cost: Get tickets here

What: Edmonton’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team draws quite the crowd over at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and you can catch them in action this week. The Edmonton Stingers play the Vancouver Bandits this Friday evening. Cheer them on while enjoying $5 beer, an under $5 food menu, and free parking in addition to player autographs.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: July 21 at 7:30 pm

Cost: Start at $20; get them here