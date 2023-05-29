World-class beach volleyball tournament coming to Edmonton this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Edmontonians will get a taste of the beach later this summer when a global beach volleyball tour makes its stop in Edmonton.

The Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge, which features some of the best beach volleyball players in the world, will stop in Edmonton from July 20 to 23. The event features beach volleyball games, live music, and a festival-like atmosphere guaranteed to keep you entertained day and night.

It’s like part beach volleyball tournament, part festival, and it’s taking place in the heart of the city at Fan Park in the ICE District.

“We are excited to have Edmonton as a featured stop on the Beach Pro Tour,” stated Finn Taylor, CEO of Volleyball World.

“Edmonton’s top-tier volleyball community, along with the passionate and dedicated fans of Alberta and Canada, make it an ideal location to unite and celebrate the sport.”

Among the notable teams to watch out for in the tournament are Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes from Canada. This dynamic duo, both Tokyo 2020 Olympians, has a track record of success and aims to secure their first BPT podium finish as a team.

Another Canadian pair to watch is Daniel Dearing and Samuel Schachter. Having joined forces recently, they have already achieved impressive results, including a podium finish at the NORCECA Tour Finals and a strong showing at the Commonwealth Games.

You might also like: Free Filipino summer market and food festival kicks off next month in Edmonton

Popular food items at Boston Pizza ranked from worst to best

11 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: May 29 to June 2

Pre-sale tickets for the BPT Challenge in Edmonton will be available starting May 30. The general public on-sale for tickets will begin on May 31.

Visit ticketmaster.ca for a variety of ticket options to choose from; a full 2023 Beach Pro Tour calendar can be found here.

When: July 20 to 23

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

Tickets: Get them here