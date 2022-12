16 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: December 30 to January 1

Grab your fancy outfits and order some champagne, we are ringing in 2023 this weekend, what a wonderful time in Edmonton!

From loads of New Year’s Eve parties to attend to your last chance to check out a ton of holiday events one last time, here are some things to do this weekend in Edmonton.

What: Kick off the New Year with Oil City Sound Machine at one of Edmonton’s newest events rooms, The Social in Casino Edmonton! Oil City Sound Machine brings a variety of rock ‘n’ roll classics that are sure to excite and move you as we ring in the new year in style. All tickets include a three-course meal, party favours, and a champagne toast at midnight!

When: December 31; doors at 6:30 and the event begins at 9 pm

Where: Pure Casino Edmonton

Cost: $88, tickets available at guest services in Casino Edmonton

What: It’s the first event to be held at the new Oilers Fan Park, and the 75’x75’ maze, aptly titled “Snow Way Out,” will of course be Oilers-themed and will include a locker room, a snow slide, firepits, hot chocolate, snacks and plenty of spots for the perfect holiday Insta moment. The walls of the maze will also be 6’ tall and 3’ deep, so it will be hard to navigate for many of us!

When: December 23 to January 29, 2023

Where:Â 10128 104th Avenue, NW Edmonton

Cost:Â $12 to $22; tickets can be found here

What: Treating residents for more than 50 years, Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

When:Â December 10 to January 1, 2023

Tickets:Â Free

What: The Oilers Entertainment Group is bringing 10 days of winter adventure and entertainment to the Ice District with the Winter SoltsICE event series. There will be numerous special events, all of which can be found here.

When: December 23 to January 1, 2023

Where:Â ICE District Plaza

Cost:Â Free

What:Â End 2022 with a bang as you dance the night away at some of the best New Year’s Eve parties in Edmonton. We have even rounded them all up for you, just to make your options even easier. Enjoy!

When: December 31

Where:Â Various locations

Cost:Â Varies

What:Â Spend the last few hours of 2022 cheering on the Edmonton Oilers as they welcome the Winnipeg Jets to Rogers Place for some New Year’s Eve action. Get your tickets ASAP for a good time!

When: December 31Â

Where:Â Rogers Place Arena

Cost:Â $142 to $1,168; tickets can be found here

What: Luminaria, a classic holiday event, returns to Edmonton this week at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden. Enjoy candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which to sip on a warm cup of apple cider.

When:Â November 23 to December 31

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Tickets:Â Available online, $24 for adults

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

When:Â November 26 until March 2023

Tickets:Â Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Where:Â Various locations

Cost:Â Free

What: A man in Stony Plain has recreated the legendary light display from the holiday classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and it’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. The home has gained international attention over the years, so you’d better get out and see what everyone is talking about.

When:Â December 7 until TBD

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Cost:Â Free

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends or on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When:Â December 8 until TBD

Where: Alberta Legislature — 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost:Â Free

What: One of the largest and brightest holiday events, the Leduc Country Lights is a must-visit each holiday season. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres.

Where: 49541 Range Road 260, Calmar

When:Â December 1 to 31, 2022

Cost: $2

What: Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 18 to January 8, 2023

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Cost: $25 per standard vehicle, tickets can be found here

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 2 and runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening, plus every evening from December 16 to January 1 (excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Tickets:Â $15.95: tickets can be found here

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at the RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5 km stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, with this year’s light show featuring some favourite displays from previous years. We love the classics!

Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County

When:Â November 24, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Tickets: $30 to $120; tickets can be found here

When:Â Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort SaskatchewanÂ

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter