8 of the best New Year's Eve parties happening in Edmonton

After a year filled with ups and downs, we’re looking for nothing more than to end 2022 on a positive note. Here are some New Year’s Eve parties to check out in Edmonton.

Don’t settle for a night of Netflix, cheap wine, and the company of your cat — a night of excitement and adventure in Edmonton awaits.

Ring in the new year at the first Fire & ICE New Year’s Eve Social by JW in the Wayne Gretzky Ballroom overlooking ICE District plaza. DJ Bradley James will be spinning tunes, there will be awe-inspiring performances by Sangea Academy Drummers, Firefly Circus Entertainment, Ultimate Flair Bartending by Erick Rosende with his mixologists, and capture your meaningful connections with the onsite 360 photo booth by Glam Cam.

When: December 31 at 8 pm

Where: JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District (Wayne Gretzky Ballroom, 3rd Floor, 10344 102 Street Northwest Edmonton)

Tickets: $189; tickets can be found here

Spend NYE at Beercade, with a $25 ticket coming with a personal bottle of Champagne and priority entry before 8 pm. If you really want to up your game, the $50 VIP tickets come with a personal bottle of Champagne and priority entry all night long.

When: December 31 at 7 pm

Where: 10544 82nd Avenue NW

Tickets: $28.92; tickets can be found here

Ring in 2023 at The Rec Room with their New Year’s Eve Bash. It’s touting unlimited gaming, live entertainment including a DJ and magic, a photo booth, and more!

When: December 31 at 9 pm

Where: The Rec Room (1725 99th Street Northwest Edmonton)

Tickets: $28.92; tickets can be found here

Beer and NYE kinda go hand in hand, and you can countdown to 2023 at CRAFT Beer Market. If you want to splurge, there’s the opportunity to grab tickets for a four-course dinner as well.

When: December 31 at 7 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market Edmonton (10013 101A Avenue NW)

Tickets: $22.23; tickets can be found here

Balloons, party favours, and free champagne at midnight for Hip Hop NYE at The Common. Doors open at 5 pm.

When: December 31 at 9 pm

Where: The Common (9910 109th Street)

Tickets: $16.51; tickets can be found here

Spend NYE at The Bower, and they are even taking table reservations between 8 and 9 pm and you can have the table all night. Note you must purchase tickets before you can reserve a table.

When: December 31 at 8 pm

Where: The Bower (10538 Jasper Avenue)

Tickets: $27.54; tickets can be found here

Gather at Evo for the Silver and Gold party, complete with an 11 pm mini show featuring Party Queens and some of Edmonton’s finest performers. Get to the dance floor ASAP!

When: December 31 at 9 pm

Where: Evolution Wonderlounge (10220 103rd Street)

Tickets: $11.34; tickets can be found here

Rock in the New Year at SOHO Studio 54 Style! Dress up in your disco best and dance the night away with SOHO’s disco DJs! Champagne toast and guest DJs all night, what can beat that?

When: December 31 at 8 pm

Where: SOHO (11454 Jasper Avenue)

Tickets: $11.62; tickets can be found here