A MASSIVE snow maze is coming to the new Edmonton Oilers fan park

The first event to be held at the new Oilers fan park near Rogers Place has been revealed, and it’s perfect for the holidays in Edmonton.

OEG Sports & Entertainment announced on Wednesday morning that a massive snow maze will open later this month at the park.

The 75’x75’ maze, aptly titled “Snow Way Out,” will of course be Oilers-themed and will include a locker room, a snow slide, fire pits, hot chocolate, snacks and spot for the perfect holiday Insta moment.

The walls of the maze will also be 6’ tall 3’ deep, so it will be hard to navigate for many of us!

Snow Way Out opens on December 23 and tickets go on sale on Monday, December 12 at

ICEDistrict.com or Ticketmaster.

The fan park is located in an area east of Rogers Place between 102 Street and 101 Street, which was the former site of the Baccarat Casino.

On top of the wicked maze it was announced that the Winter SolstICE event series will be taking over the ICE District from December 23, 2022 to January 1, 2023.

Those holiday events include a holiday skate with santa and carolers on December 23, a santa tracker skate on December 24 and even a Christmas Day family skate.

Be sure to pack your own skates though– skate rentals are not current available in ICE District Plaza.

Another thing to keep you busy over the holidays is the Edmonton Oilers 2022 Skills Competition on December 28.

McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse, and the rest of the Oilers are expected to compete in a variety of contests, including fastest skater and hardest shot competitions.

Tickets for the event will be made available Friday, December 9 at 10 am MT on the Oilers website.

Edmonton last held a team skills competition on December 29, 2019.