8 fantastic things to get up to this long weekend in Edmonton: April 7 to 9

It’s shaping up to be a HOT long weekend here in Edmonton and we cannot wait to get outdoors and enjoy the sun.

From a wicked outdoor dance party to a laser show featuring one of the biggest pop stars alive, we’ve rounded up eight of the best things to do in Edmonton this Easter weekend.

Not sure what will be open or closed over the long weekend? We’ve got you covered here.

What: It’s going to be a stellar weekend outdoors for Downtown Defrost, Edmotnton’s biggest winter outdoor party since 2015. This family-friendly electronic dance music festival transforms an outdoor space in Edmonton into a dance party with lights, installations, and DJs.

Where: Louise McKinney Riverfront Park

When: April 7 and 8

Cost: $55 for a day pass, $100 for a weekend pass; tickets here

What: For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. There are a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming, check them out here!

What: If you were one of many who couldn’t score tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour, you’ll for sure want to check out Laser Taylor Swift at Telus World of Science. From early-career tracks like “Love Story” to hits like “Shake it Off,” “22,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” it’ll be a fantastic night with dazzling visuals under the Zeidler Dome.

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Streed NW

When: Weekends and select weeknights until the end of May

Cost: $14.95

What: There’s nothing better than a day at the park with your pup, and with weather like this, what better time than this weekend to get outdoors? Check out our map of some of the best dog parks this city has to offer.

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this spring. Expand that palate!

What: There’s certainly a buzz in the air in Edmonton this month and the number of incredible headliners making stops in our city is no doubt adding to the excitement. This weekend, Reuben and The Dark, Freddie Gibbs, and some pretty sweet EDM artists are making a stop in the city. Check out our roundup of all the concerts we’re checking out this month.

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall and the long weekend is the perfect time to do it. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Friday, April 7, 10 am to 5 pm; Sunday, April 9, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here