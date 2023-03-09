9 of the best dog parks in and around Edmonton (MAP)
There’s nothing better than a day at the park with your pooch.
Off-leash dog parks are a fantastic place for your pup to run around and let off some steam. It’s also a great way to meet new people and pets, and we’re pretty fortunate to have some amazing dog parks in our area.
We made a list of the best nine parks in and around Edmonton, along with a map to help you find them:
Terwillegar Off-Leash Area
This is easily the nicest dog park in Edmonton. There’s tons of open space for dogs to roam and trails to play in the woods. This off-leash area also has access to the river, making it the perfect place for a quick swim.
Fenced: No
Hermitage Park Off-Leash Area
Hermitage Park is a great escape from the city to take your dog for a walk in a natural area. There’s plenty of wildlife to see around the wetlands area of the park, and it has river access.
Fenced: No
Lauderdale Dog Park
This dog park is described as one of the busiest parks in Edmonton and has seen many improvements in recent years. Lauderdale park is fully enclosed, with a separate area for the smaller pups.
Fenced: Yes
Paisley Dog Park
Paisley Dog Park on the south side is the perfect place to play off-leash with your pup. The park features agility equipment, a gravel path, and a separate area for small dogs.
Fenced: Yes
Buena Vista Park Off-Leash Area
This expansive park has tons of trails and trees to explore with your pup. It’s also an excellent place for a swim in the summertime!
Fenced: No
Deermound in Sherwood Park is another one of the best spots around. It’s a wide-open space making it the perfect place to throw the ball. In addition to the main area, there’s also a smaller, fenced area that is great for small and shy dogs.
Fenced: No
Wellington Off-Leash Area
This wide-open space on the north side is quiet and great for a game of fetch.
Fenced: No.
West River’s Edge Dog Park
This massive dog park in Fort Saskatchewan features 38 acres of fenced area, some dog agility items, and a swimming hole. It’s well worth the short drive up there!
Fenced: Yes
Mill Creek Ravine North Off-Leash Area
This park is fantastic for many reasons, but its off-leash area has lots of trees and shrubs for your dog to run around in and explore, as well as a creek that runs alongside the trail for them to cool off in.
Fenced: No