7 incredible things to get up to in Edmonton this week: March 27 to 31

If you feel like this month just totally flew by, you’re not alone.

March in Edmonton has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. From hosting what is likely the most memorable Juno Awards in recent years, to welcoming back a host of festivals and expos, to ringing in a new season. March has also been tragic for the city, with the unfortunate loss of two Edmonton Police officers earlier this month.

As we prepare to wave goodbye to March and hello to April, check out some of the best things to do around town this week:

What: Love Pro Wrestling returns to the Rec Room South Edmonton for its third live event of 2023! This will be a fun and exciting night of pro wrestling you simply won’t find anywhere else.

When: March 31 at 7 pm

Where: The Rec Room — 1725 99th Street NW

Cost: Tickets cost $33.28 each

What: Spring has officially sprung in Edmonton, and it’s really starting to feel like the season is changing. For those who are dying to get outdoors but aren’t ready for a full-blown trek into the wilderness just yet, check out our curated list of nine easy hikes around the Edmonton region.

What: Cheer on the Oilers this Thursday as the boys in the orange and blue face off against the LA Kings. Get your tickets ASAP!

When: March 30

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: Start at $145.20; tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: There’s nothing better than a day at the park with your pup, and with weather like this, what better time than this weekend to get outdoors? Check out our map of some of the best dog parks this city has to offer.

Where: Various locations in and around Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here