What's open and closed in Edmonton for Easter long weekend 2023

Allison Stephen
Apr 3 2023, 7:30 pm
With the turn of the month, Easter long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton and others will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Most City services will remain open; however, some hourly adjustments will be in place.

Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — for Easter long weekend 2023.

Movie theatres

Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s Easter long weekend showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com.

Where:

  • Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
  • Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton VIP
  • Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas VIP
  • Cineplex Manning Town Centre
  • Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton
  • Landmark Cinemas 9 Edmonton City Centre
  • Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

Edmonton Malls

Edmonton’s largest malls will be open on the long weekend; however, some will operate with reduced hours.

West Edmonton Mall:

  • 10 am to 6 pm Friday, April 7 (Good Friday)
  • 10 am to 9 pm Saturday, April 8
  • 11 am to 6 pm Sunday, April 9 (Easter Sunday)
  • 10 am to 9 pm Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday)

Kingsway Mall:

  • 11 am to 6 pm Friday, April 7 (Good Friday)
  • 10 am to 7 pm Saturday, April 8
  • 11 am to 6 pm Sunday, April 9 (Easter Sunday)
  • 11 am to 6 pm Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday)

Southgate Centre:

  • 11 am to 6 pm Friday, April 7 (Good Friday)
  • 10 am to 7 pm Saturday, April 8
  • 11 am to 6 pm Sunday, April 9 (Easter Sunday)
  • 10 am to 9 pm Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday)

Londonderry Mall:

  • 12 pm to 5 pm Friday, April 7 (Good Friday)
  • 9:30 am to 6 pm Saturday, April 8
  • 12 pm to 5 pm Sunday, April 9 (Easter Sunday)
  • 10 am to 8 pm Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday)

West Edmonton Mall Waterpark

The West Edmonton Mall Waterpark will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Friday, April 7 and from 11 am to 6 pm on Easter Sunday, April 9.

City of Edmonton services

Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: All City-operated centres will reduce operating hours over the long weekend. Check here for specific locations.

Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open for Easter from 10 am to 4 pm. The Muttart Conservatory will host an easter event on Sunday, April 9, from noon until 4 pm.

Edmonton Public Library: Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday/Monday.

Edmonton Transit: LRT services will operate under Sunday service schedule on Friday, April 9.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9. The impound lot will be open from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday, April 7 and will be closed Easter Sunday.
