6 concerts we're excited for in Edmonton this month

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Apr 4 2023, 5:25 pm
6 concerts we're excited for in Edmonton this month
hurricanehank/Shutterstock
The Doobie Brothers

Tue, October 24, 7:30pm

The Doobie Brothers
There’s certainly a buzz in the air in Edmonton this month and the number of incredible headliners making stops in our city is no doubt adding to the excitement.

Here are six concerts set to rock the city in April.

Ab-Soul

 

Member of supergroup Black Hippy, Ab-Soul is making a stop in Edmonton for what is guaranteed to be a total banger of a show.
When: April 20
Where: Union Hall (6240 99th Street)
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Start at $50.81

Reuben and The Dark

Summer Sounds with Reuben and The Dark/Vancouver Civic Theatres

The Calgary-based folk group is coming to Sherwood Park for what is sure to be a fantastic show when they bring their Yes Oui Stil Tour to town on April 5 at Festival Place.
When: April 8
Where: Festival Place — 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Start at $61.95

Mom Jeans.

 

It’ll be a treat to see this California-based alternative/indie rock band when they hit Union Hall a little later this month.
When: April 14
Where: Union Hall (6240 99th Street)
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Start at $40.01

The Interrupters & Frank Turner

Frank Turner (@elise_zouzou/ Frank Turner/ Facebook)

Frank Turner (@elise_zouzou/ Frank Turner/ Facebook

Ska favourites The Interrupters are joining British rocker Frank Turner for a great night of music at Midway Music Hall.

When: April 25
Where: Midway Music Hall
Time: 5 pm
Tickets: Sold out

Freddie Gibbs

We’re being treated to some pretty great hip-hop this month as Freddie Gibbs is also coming to Union Hall in April.

When: April 7
Where: Union Hall (6240 99th Street)
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Start at $51.84

The Downtown Defrost After Party feat. Machinedrum

The Starlite Room

Downtown Defrost has been Edmotnton’s biggest winter outdoor party since 2015. This year, the main festival’s after-parties will take place at The Starlite Room with some pretty sweet EDM artists.
When: April 7
Where: The Starlite Room (10030 102nd Street)
Time: 10 pm
Tickets: Start at $24.99

