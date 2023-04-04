6 concerts we're excited for in Edmonton this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There’s certainly a buzz in the air in Edmonton this month and the number of incredible headliners making stops in our city is no doubt adding to the excitement.

Here are six concerts set to rock the city in April.

Member of supergroup Black Hippy, Ab-Soul is making a stop in Edmonton for what is guaranteed to be a total banger of a show.

When: April 20

Where: Union Hall (6240 99th Street)

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Start at $50.81

The Calgary-based folk group is coming to Sherwood Park for what is sure to be a fantastic show when they bring their Yes Oui Stil Tour to town on April 5 at Festival Place.

When: April 8

Where: Festival Place — 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Start at $61.95

It’ll be a treat to see this California-based alternative/indie rock band when they hit Union Hall a little later this month.

When: April 14

Where: Union Hall (6240 99th Street)

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $40.01

Ska favourites The Interrupters are joining British rocker Frank Turner for a great night of music at Midway Music Hall.

When: April 25

Where: Midway Music Hall

Time: 5 pm

Tickets: Sold out

We’re being treated to some pretty great hip-hop this month as Freddie Gibbs is also coming to Union Hall in April.

When: April 7

Where: Union Hall (6240 99th Street)

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $51.84

Downtown Defrost has been Edmotnton’s biggest winter outdoor party since 2015. This year, the main festival’s after-parties will take place at The Starlite Room with some pretty sweet EDM artists.

When: April 7

Where: The Starlite Room (10030 102nd Street)

Time: 10 pm

Tickets: Start at $24.99