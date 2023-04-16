8 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week: April 17-21

It’s a great time to be in Edmonton.

The sun is out past 8 pm, patio season is upon us, and the Oilers are about to take off on a historic playoff run. Could it get any better than this?

From Oilers watch parties to the largest dinosaur exhibit in North America, check out these incredible things happening in the city this week.

What: It’s a great time to be an Oilers fan right now. The boys in orange and blue are doing things not seen since the Gretzky era, and we love to see it. So cheer on the Oilers this week as they get set to battle it out in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Also happening right outside Rogers Place is the watch party in the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza at the ICE District Plaza.

Where: Rogers Place

When: TBD

Cost: TBD

What: In addition to the outdoor playoff watch party in the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza at the ICE District Plaza, there is also the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park at the ICE District. A huge main stage, live bands, patio games, drink specials, and bleachers will also be available at the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park.

Address: Fan Park (104th Avenue)

Dates: TBD

Cost: Free, but get there early to snag a spot

Dreamspeakers International Film Festival What: Dreamspeakers International Film Festival brings together Indigenous filmmakers, performers, and artists from all over the world. Take a deep dive and be captivated by the diverse range of Indigenous cultures at this unique film festival.

Where: Metro Cinema or Stanley A. Milner Library

When: April 19 to 23

Cost: $150 for a festival pass or $5 to $15 for individual tickets

What: For the entire month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and the Maritimes will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

What: There’s certainly a buzz in the air in Edmonton this month, and the number of incredible headliners making stops in our city is no doubt adding to the excitement. Ab-Soul will hit the stage at Union Hall this Thursday. Check out our roundup of all the concerts we’re checking out this month.

When: April 20

Where: Union Hall

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

When: April 21 to 23

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm

Cost: Start at $28.57

Spending time in the great outdoors is great for your health and wallet, but with all of this snow melting, we think we’ll pass on trekking through rough and muddy terrain for now. For those dying to get outdoors, however, check out our curated list of nine easy hikes around the Edmonton region.

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here