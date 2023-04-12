A second MASSIVE Oilers watch party is opening just outside Rogers Place

The playoffs are quickly approaching for the Edmonton Oilers, and now a second massive watch party location is on the way for fans.

OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today two outdoor playoff watch parties this season — the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza in ICE District Plaza and now the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park at the ICE District.

The Fan Park was announced late last year when it hosted a massive snow maze, and we are right stoked that it’s already hosting playoff watch parties.

Both spots will offer food and beverages, as well as pre-and post-game entertainment along with various other events like win-your-way-in ticket giveaways, prizes, visits from Oilers alumni, the Orange and Blue Ice Crew, Hunter, and, of course, the game broadcast on giant screens.

The Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park at the ICE District will also feature a massive main stage, live bands, patio games, drink specials and bleachers.

“After reaching capacity in ICE District Plaza on multiple occasions last season, we now have two exciting options for fans to experience playoff home games throughout ICE District and cheer on the team together,” said Stuart Ballantyne, president, and chief operating officer of Rogers Place and ICE District, in a news release.

Gates to Fan Park and ICE District Plaza open on home game days two hours before puck drop.

Admission is free of charge, but space is limited so fans are asked to arrive early to secure a spot.