9 things to do in Edmonton this September long weekend

It’s considered the last long weekend of the summer in Edmonton, and it’s going to be nice. So enjoy it with these things to do in Edmonton for the September long weekend.

From one last chance to visit a gem in Edmonton’s River Valley to wandering lush plants from around the globe, here are some things you should check out this long weekend.

What: Wander through Edmonton’s past, and have loads of fun while you’re at it. Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, Fort Edmonton Park has plenty of classic games, carnival food and exhibits. It’s a prime thing to do in Edmonton this September long weekend, before it shuts down for the season on Monday.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Wednesday to Monday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park – 7000 143 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $20.90-$26.20, purchase online

What: Wander through the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing way to spend some time this long weekend.

When: Open year-round

Time: Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday and Sunday 9 am to 5 pm, Monday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Live music in a gorgeous park – what more could you ask for? The Symphony Under The Sky Festival will see the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra perform two programs of music in the park. A truly beautiful thing to do in Edmonton this long weekend.

When: Now to September 5, 2021

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: $20- $60; tickets can be found here

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too.

When: Now until October 16, 2021

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: Bringing live music back to Edmonton, the Together Again: Outdoor Concert Series offers a number of concerts this weekend. Friday’s lineup features Five Alarm Funk and The Jerry Cans, followed by performances by Serena Ryder and The Rural Alberta Advantage on Saturday. Sunday caps off the weekend with The Trews and Bif Naked. What a way to kick off September in Edmonton!

When: September 6 to September 8, 2021

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands

Cost: $59- $129; tickets can be found here

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way, because they leave our city in less than a month.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: Take a bite into the nationwide celebration of all things burgers with Le Burger Week Edmonton, with nine eateries participating in this year’s event. It’s certainly one of the tastiest things you can do in Edmonton this September long weekend.

When: Now until September 14, 2021

Where: Various participating restaurants

Cost: Free, burger cost information can be found here

What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. It’s a unique thing to do in Edmonton as autumn begins to creep up on us.

When: Now until September 4

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 7 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors. Better hurry up on and visit it soon, it wraps up later this month.

When: Now until September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free