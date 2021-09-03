Mask up: Edmonton's mask mandate comes into effect today

Bring those masks back out. The mask mandate for Edmonton officially takes effect on Friday, September 3.

City council voted to reinstate the bylaw on Monday, where it will remain in place until the end of the year, or until Edmonton’s case count dips below 100 cases per 100,000 people for at least 10 days in a row.

The mask mandate first came into effect on August 1, 2020, and remained in effect until Canada Day, when it was deactivated after the province’s reopening plan came into place.

Face coverings will be mandatory in all indoor public places, including retail stores, entertainment venues, recreation centres, restaurants, and transit stations, along with buses, LRT vehicles, taxis, and other vehicles for hire.

That means if you are visiting a restaurant, you do not have to wear a mask while seated at a designated eating or drinking area. You will be required to throw a mask back on when walking to and from a seat.

If you are at a gym, masks are required inside; however, there is an exemption when individuals are engaging in physical activity or eating or drinking while seated in a designated space. Masks would be required when walking through public common areas.

A fine of $100 could be issued by police or peace officers for violation of the bylaw.

Exemptions under the bylaw remain, including those who cannot put on or remove a mask without assistance, children under two years of age, people who are unable to wear a face covering because of mental or physical concerns or protected reasons under the Alberta Human Rights Act, and people providing care or assistance to a person with a disability when wearing a face covering would affect that service.

“Medical experts have made it clear that we are in the fourth wave of COVID-19 and I applaud City Council for making this decision to help keep Edmontonians safe. I urge Edmontonians to be respectful of one another and remember that as of Friday, it will be required to wear masks in all public indoor spaces,” said Mayor Don Iveson on the city’s website.

