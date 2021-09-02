What city services are open and closed on Labour Day in Edmonton

Labour Day is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Most city services will remain open; however, there are some hour adjustments in place.

Golf courses

City of Edmonton golf courses and driving ranges will be open on September 6, weather dependent and with applicable public health restrictions in place.

Visit the City’s website to learn more and book a tee time.

Recreation facilities

All City of Edmonton aquatic and fitness facilities, arenas, and athletic parks will operate under holiday hours, from 8 am to 5 pm.

City landfills

The Edmonton Waste Management Centre will be open on Monday, September 6 from 8 am to 5 pm.

Cart collection

There will be regular collection of waste, food scraps and seasonal waste carts.

Transit

Edmonton Transit will be providing a Sunday level of service on Monday, September 6. Schedules for LRT and buses vary by route.

The transit call centre and customer service centres will be closed.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street EPark zones and select parkades on Monday, September 6.

The City of Edmonton’s impound lot will be open on September 6, with reduced hours from 10 am to 2 pm.