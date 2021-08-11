That's hot: temperatures above 30ºC expected in Edmonton this weekend

A blast of heat is settling into the city for the weekend, as temperatures above 30ºC are expected in Edmonton for parts of the weekend.

A drastic change follows the mini heat wave, so take advantage of the warmth by checking out some things to do in Edmonton.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday will reach a high of only 24ºC, but Edmonton temperatures are forecast to be 32ºC with plenty of sunshine by Friday. Overnight, we’ll see 16ºC with clear skies before the weekend kicks off.

The clear sky overnight on Thursday and Friday will also be perfect if you’re hoping to catch the Perseids meteor shower.

Saturday is predicted to be the hottest day of the week, with a high of 33ºC and more sunshine.

It is a bit cooler on Sunday, with a high of 28ºC, with Sunday night dipping down to 14ºC and a chance of showers.

Moving into next week, things cool off a bit. Monday brings with it a high of just 21ºC and a 60% chance of showers. Temperatures drop to a chilly 11ºC overnight before Tuesday sees 18ºC, with another chance of showers in the forecast.

So get out there and enjoy the warm days this weekend, before we might have to switch the shorts and sunglasses to rubber boots and a rain jacket.