These are the top 5 most expensive Airbnbs in Alberta

If a luxurious spot to rest is a must when it comes to travelling, you’re in luck. These are the top five most expensive Airbnbs in Alberta for a weekend stay.

From a mega cabin in Jasper to a mansion fit for 16 guests, these gems are in high demand, so you’ll definitely want to book soon.

Boasting 10 bedrooms, this home can house up to 23 people across its four floors. The top floor features a unique apartment-style unit with its own living room, bathroom and kitchenette. On the third floor, there are six bedrooms, two with small sinks as well as four full bathrooms and a reading nook. The main floor has a large living room area with a small bar and TV, dining room for 16 people and an enormous chef’s kitchen. A large deck is also perfect for a big barbecue.

A nature lover’s paradise, the waters of the Ghost River flow right alongside the villa, giving exquisite views all year long. It’s perfectly situated for a short drive to Calgary, Canmore or Banff, but has plenty of its own natural beauty on the property to sit back and enjoy the place. It can sleep up to 11 people comfortably, and has a spacious family room on the main level.

Fit for a comfortable 16 guests, this 13,000-square-foot mansion in Rocky View County features a saltwater swimming pool, an integrated hot-tub, and an 18-seat movie theatre. There’s also a full tennis court area on the property, an island pond, a cascading waterfall and a wooden curved bridge leading to a small island. It’s the perfect place to keep busy during a getaway, and with its massive size and location, it makes sense why it’s one of the most expensive Airbnbs in Alberta.

This multi-bedroom family cabin in Jasper is as rustic in aesthetic as it is rich in amenities, with a gas fireplace, front and back patios, full open-concept kitchen, large dining and living space, washer/dryer, BBQ, outdoor seating and a sofa-bed in the parlour. Each of the three bedrooms has its own private ensuite bathroom, too. It’s near the Athabasca River, and just minutes away from downtown Jasper by vehicle.

Nestled in Canmore, this townhouse can sleep up to 20, perfect for a large group or a few families to go all in on this gorgeous spot. There are two kitchens, two 55-inch TVs with Netflix, and a gas fireplace. The host also provides two free National Park passes to use during your stay. Nothing will beat those mountain views from this place!