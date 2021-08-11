These COVID-19 measures will lift across Alberta next week

It’s been nearly two weeks since Alberta changed some of its COVID-19 measures, and on Monday, more COVID-19 measures will be lifted across the province.

The first round of changes to the province’s COVID-19 measures came into effect on July 29 and included quarantine for close contacts being shifted from mandatory to recommended, asymptomatic testing no longer being recommended and contact tracers no longer notifying close contacts of exposure to a positive individual.

If you have forgotten or are curious about what those final measures are, here is a refresher on what is coming on Monday, August 16:

Provincial mandatory masking orders will be lifted. Some masking in acute care or continuing care facilities may still be required.

Isolation following a positive COVID-19 test result will no longer be required, but strongly recommended. Individuals with symptoms of any respiratory infection should still remain at home until symptoms have resolved. Staying home when sick remains an important way to care for those around us by not passing on any infection.

Isolation hotels and quarantine support will no longer be available.

Testing will be available for Albertans with symptoms when it is needed to help direct patient care decisions. This testing will be available through assessment centres until August 31 and, after that, will be in primary care settings, including physicians’ offices. For those with severe illness requiring urgent or emergency care, testing will be available in acute care and hospital settings. COVID-19 testing will also be offered as needed in high-risk outbreaks such as in continuing care facilities.

Public health will focus on investigating severe cases that require hospitalization and any deaths due to COVID-19.

Outbreak management and preventative measures will continue focusing on outbreaks in high-risk settings, such as continuing and acute care facilities. Community outbreaks will continue to be addressed as needed. Daycares and schools will be supported with measures that would be effective for any respiratory virus if outbreaks are identified.



On Tuesday, the province reported 279 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, with 3,463 active cases across Alberta.