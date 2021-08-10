Get lost in this massive T-Rex corn maze near Drumheller

Alberta’s badlands offers a wealth of unique views and attractions, and you can add getting lost in a massive T-Rex shaped corn maze near Drumheller to the list.

So move over Tyra in Drumheller, you aren’t the only massive Tyrannosaurus rex in Alberta’s badlands.

The corn maze is located at The Sunny Spot, a seasonal outdoor eatery that is just outside of downtown Drumheller.

Admission is just $8, and you can explore it on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 pm, Thursdays to Saturdays from 11:30 am to 8 pm and Sundays from 9 am to 8 pm.

When you are done in the maze grabe a bit to eat from the sunny spot, which offers burgers, salads, sandwiches, fresh cut fries, poutine, ice cream and frequent specials.

Visit in the fall too, a beautiful pumpkin patch opens in October. It’s the perfect location for a fall Instagram post.

T-Rex Corn Maze Drumheller

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Address: The Sunny Spot, Highway 10 East, Drumheller