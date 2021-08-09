It’s a fresh week in Edmonton, and there’s plenty going on in the city. Here are 10 things to do in Edmonton this week: August 9 to 15.

From a unique sporting event, to a dizzying corn maze, to a live music festival, spice up your week with these events going on in Edmonton.

What: The Edmonton Ski Club is being transformed into a music festival this week for three nights of special performances. Take in some live music after its absence for way too long due to COVID-19. Go ahead, treat yourself.



When: August 12 to August 14, 2021

Where: Edmonton Ski Club (9613 96 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $35 per day, tickets can be purchased here

What: With big headliner names like David Spade and Chelsea Handler, The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is the perfect event for a night out filled with laughs.

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield

When: Friday, August 13 and Sunday, August 15

Cost: $69 to $129 per person, and can be purchased online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lost Dogs Hot Dogs (@lostdogshotdogs)

What: Jet around and find the best hot dogs in the city at the first Edmonton Hot Dog Festival. The festival also incorporates some giving back to the community; $1.50 from every weenie sold will go directly towards supporting Edmonton Meals on Wheels. Supporting local, tasty dogs and some coin going to help those in need? Amazing.

When: August 1 to August 30

Where: Various restaurants

Cost: Cost of each weenie varies

What: Rolling into its 40th year, the Edmonton Fringe Festival has a hybrid celebration for Edmontonians. A total of 11 indoor theatre venues will put on more than 50 shows over the 11-day festival, alongside digital programming and ticketed outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.



When: August 12, 2021, to August 22, 2021

Where: ATB Financial Arts Barns (10330 84 Avenue), ATB (McIntyre) Park and online on FringeTV

Cost: Online is free, tickets for shows can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too.

When: July 27 until October 16

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: Canada’s largest indigenous multi-sport summer games are back at Rundle Park, with athletes competing in a dozen different sports. In addition to the sporting events, an entertainment stage, BBQ & round dance, and a talent show will be on the grounds.

When: August 12 to 19, 2021

Where: Rundle Park, (2909 113 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: A vibrant downtown summer market, Al Fresco on 4th, is filled with extended patios, various food trucks, and retail vendors.

When: Now until September 18, 2021

Time: Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: 104 Street NW, Downtown, Edmonton

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imagine Van Gogh (@imagine.van.gogh)

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: Rock out with Tom Cochrane, Red Rider, Glass Tiger, Prism, Toque and more at the 10th Edmonton Rock Fest. The Edmonton Exhibition Lands are being transformed into a physically distant outdoor concert venue for this special one-night event.

When: August 14, 2021

Time: 1 pm

Where: Edmonton Exhibition Lands (7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $59-$69, purchase online

What: FC Edmonton dukes it out against Valour FC, as Edmonton comes off a fresh win against Pacific FC in Victoria on Saturday.

When: August 12, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Clarke Stadium, 11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: $15-$35, purchase online