7 spring dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

Spring has sprung and those of us in Edmonton are ready for warmer temps, longer days, and super fun dates.

Here’s a list of all the date ideas we think boyfriends should be taking note of this spring in Edmonton.

What: Spending time outdoors with your partner can be a fantastic way to unwind, but with all of this snow melting, we think we’ll pass on trekking through rough and muddy terrain for now. For those dying to get outdoors, however, check out our curated list of nine easy hikes around the Edmonton region.

What: A new month means new beginnings and new restaurant openings in Edmonton. A great date spot could be Darling, a wine bar and restaurant about to open on Whyte Avenue.

What: A date at the movies is never a bad time. Luckily, there are tons of movie deals going on right now, as well as a few special screenings of films in select theatres. We have a list of $2.99 movies airing at Cineplex theatres this April you can check out for your next date.

Also, two theatres in Edmonton are hosting a special anniversary screening of the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King on Thursday, April 20.

What: While the end of the regular season may be nearing, we can’t wait for the start of the playoff season. Besides, what could be more romantic than a big ol’ smooch while “La Bamba” plays after an Oilers win?

What: A date at the Muttart Conservatory is always romantic. When you visit the Muttart, not only do you get to enjoy more than 700 species of plants in three climate-regulated biomes, but it’s also a fantastic spot to get some cute photos.

What: The Royal Alberta Museum’s extensive collections are impressive and offer fascinating exhibits in archaeology, Indigenous studies, work-life industries, and Earth and Life Sciences. It’s an ideal destination for a date in Edmonton!

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and good eats this spring. Expand that palate!

