3 best Edmonton food events to check out in April

Spring is here, and with warmer weather on the horizon, there are tons of foodie events to check out in Edmonton in April.

From a month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine to an Indo-Fijian cooking experience, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this month.

A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Edmonton and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Edmonton

Taste of Indo-Fiji Culinary Experience

Learn the stories and cultural heritage of a host of Indo-Fijian dishes, from fragrant curries to chutneys. Not only will you enjoy a hands-on cooking experience, but you’ll also have a group meal to enjoy the dishes and a recipe package so you can recreate them at your own leisure.

When: April 7, 2024

Where: Edmonton North East Hub – 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $113.16 per person; buy tickets here

This 16-day event kicks off with a two-day outdoor festival on Bear Street, where vendors from some of the town’s best restaurants will serve delicious food and beverages. Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout.

When: April 19 to May 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff