Canadian lotto winner plans to buy the home he's rented for 17 years

A Canadian man’s dreams of homeownership are about to become reality after he won a massive $5 million lotto prize earlier this month.

Edmonton’s Kerry McIntosh won his windfall on the March 2nd Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I stopped to fill up with gas on the way to work and scanned my ticket on the Lotto Spot self-checker,” he described.

“I thought I’d won $50,000, so I took it to the cashier, and when she scanned it, the machine shut down and made a bunch of noise! The cashier was going crazy with excitement!”

The cashier wasn’t the only one excited.

“I was in shock, driving home to tell my wife,” he laughed. “She didn’t believe me and checked number by number!”

McIntosh said he and his wife already have big plans for their winnings.

“We’re going to take a big road trip across Canada and USA and are planning to take my son to Vegas for UFC Fight Week,” the Edmonton man explained.

Road trips aside, McIntosh said the couple is looking forward to finally realizing their dreams of home ownership.

“It’s also now possible for us to own the home we’ve been renting for 17 years.”

“It just feels awesome,” he continued. “We were doing the math the other day and I would have had to work ’til I was 80. This has sped up my whole retirement process!”

McIntosh purchased his winning ticket from the Woodvale Reddi Mart in south Edmonton.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.