Autumn is undoubtedly the most romantic season in Edmonton. The air has a chill, the leaves are a beautiful canvas of colours, and so many nearby farms transform into corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and adorable places to sit around a fire while drinking apple cider.

With September in full swing, there’s no better time than the present to get cozy with your date and explore all of the beauty that autumn in Edmonton has to offer.

Here are 10 incredible date ideas that we think boyfriends should be taking note of this fall:

An adorable date idea and an excellent way to celebrate the season is to stop at one of the many fun and accessible pumpkin patches around the city. Grab your date, snag a pumpkin or two, and take it home to carve or use as a cute fall decoration!

With even chillier weather looming ahead, now is the perfect time to sharpen our cooking skills as we prepare to spend more time indoors. The Stanley A. Milner Library downtown offers a range of unique and affordable classes that’ll warm your oven and fill your home with delectable smells. Something French, perhaps? What could be more romantic?

Nothing says “autumn has arrived” more than a trip to the corn maze. You’ll have to work together to escape its confines, and its cozy and intimate atmosphere makes it the perfect autumn date activity.

Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and nothing beats a stroll through North America’s largest urban park system in the fall. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is the perfect place to spend a fall afternoon admiring the changing colours of the season. Best of all, it’s totally free to do! We’ve rounded up a list of the best places to see the fall colours in Edmonton, perfect for that adorable fall date pic.

If watching the sun set atop the High Level Bridge with a beer in hand sounds like your idea of the perfect date night, you need to check out The Common’s streetcar party. Grab the boyfriend and sample some fantastic beer and eats while admiring the views from the top of the city’s tallest bridge. It runs each Thursday until October 10, and tickets sell fast.

Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you and a date can explore the gorgeous and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, affordable, and a lovely way to break up the week!

Cocktails at a cozy spot

Picture this: The sun has long gone down on a frosty fall evening; you’re all bundled and dying to warm up when you see the soft glow of lights in a cozy cocktail bar calling your name. From Bar Clementine to Partake, enjoy the romantic ambiance of some of Edmonton’s coziest cocktail bars this fall for what’s guaranteed to be a memorable date night.

Hit up a haunted house

Halloween fans will be thrilled to know that Deadmonton and Dark are back for another year and with a haunting new theme. This is the perfect date night for all of you ghouls and goblins who love a scare!

Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Art Gallery of Alberta offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month and is perfect for a date night. Grab a bite to eat downtown once you’re all finished!

Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there, and it’s a gorgeous sight to see in the fall. Why not enjoy the outdoors with your boyfriend at this prestigious national park?