Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford the most expensive home listed on the market right now in Edmonton.

These are the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Edmonton, according to Realtor, from a private lakefront estate to a stunning retreat in the heart of the Mill Creek Ravine.

Asking price: $3,688,000

Three-bedroom, five-bathroom house

3,766 square feet

Asking price: $3,750,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

3,479 square feet

Asking price: $3,900,000

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home

5,059 square feet

Asking price: $3,989,000

Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house

3,903 square feet

Asking price: $3,995,000

Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house

4,254 square feet

Asking price: $4,100,000

Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house

4,687 square feet

Asking price: $4,495,000

Seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house

8,548 square feet

Asking price: $4,500,000

Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house

4,604 square feet

Asking price: $5,500,000

Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house

3,197 square feet

Asking price: $6,000,000

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house

2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. While they may be a little out of our budget, they sure are fun to look at!