These are the 10 most expensive homes currently for sale in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Sep 10 2024, 4:02 pm
These are the 10 most expensive homes currently for sale in Edmonton
Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City | Sally Munro/Century 21 Masters

Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford the most expensive home listed on the market right now in Edmonton.

These are the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Edmonton, according to Realtor, from a private lakefront estate to a stunning retreat in the heart of the Mill Creek Ravine.

10. 5 Donsdale Crescent NW

You'd never guess that this $3.8M home was in the middle of Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Courtesy of Ryan Debler/Rimrock Real Estate

  • Asking price: $3,688,000
  • Three-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 3,766 square feet

9. 3110 41st Avenue SW

Nicholas J. Golden/Re/Max Professionals

  • Asking price: $3,750,000
  • Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
  • 3,479 square feet

8. 116 Windermere Drive NW

David Chan/Netmore4u Realty Inc.

  • Asking price: $3,900,000
  • Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home
  • 5,059 square feet

7. 15625 Whitemud Road NW

Debbie Ashcroft/CIR Realty

  • Asking price: $3,989,000
  • Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 3,903 square feet

6. 9213 97th Street NW

expensive Edmonton

David Higgs

  • Asking price: $3,995,000
  • Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house
  • 4,254 square feet

5. 8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW

A Look Inside: Edmonton River Valley mansion with a nanny room for $4.8M (PHOTOS)

Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,100,000
  • Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
  • 4,687 square feet

4. 5604 Whitemud Road NW

ENORMOUS $6.5M mansion in Edmonton hidden in the river valley

Sally Munro/Century 21 Masters

  • Asking price: $4,495,000
  • Seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
  • 8,548 square feet

3. 9616 Riverside Drive NW

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Zoocasa

  • Asking price: $4,500,000
  • Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
  • 4,604 square feet

2. 9610 167th Street SW

most expensive edmonton

Art P. Kominek/Remax River City

  • Asking price: $5,500,000
  • Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
  • 3,197 square feet

1. 1730 Ellerslie Road SW

Kevin Weitzel

  • Asking price: $6,000,000
  • Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
  • 2,180 square feet

So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. While they may be a little out of our budget, they sure are fun to look at!

Which one of these homes would you want to buy? Let us know in the comments.

