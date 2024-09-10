These are the 10 most expensive homes currently for sale in Edmonton
Sep 10 2024, 4:02 pm
Do you have a cool $7 million burning a hole in your pocket? Congratulations, you can afford the most expensive home listed on the market right now in Edmonton.
These are the 10 most expensive houses for sale in Edmonton, according to Realtor, from a private lakefront estate to a stunning retreat in the heart of the Mill Creek Ravine.
10. 5 Donsdale Crescent NW
- Asking price: $3,688,000
- Three-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 3,766 square feet
9. 3110 41st Avenue SW
- Asking price: $3,750,000
- Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
- 3,479 square feet
8. 116 Windermere Drive NW
- Asking price: $3,900,000
- Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home
- 5,059 square feet
7. 15625 Whitemud Road NW
- Asking price: $3,989,000
- Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 3,903 square feet
6. 9213 97th Street NW
- Asking price: $3,995,000
- Six-bedroom, six-bathroom house
- 4,254 square feet
5. 8602 Saskatchewan Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,100,000
- Five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house
- 4,687 square feet
4. 5604 Whitemud Road NW
- Asking price: $4,495,000
- Seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house
- 8,548 square feet
3. 9616 Riverside Drive NW
- Asking price: $4,500,000
- Four-bedroom, five-bathroom house
- 4,604 square feet
2. 9610 167th Street SW
- Asking price: $5,500,000
- Four-bedroom, four-bathroom house
- 3,197 square feet
1. 1730 Ellerslie Road SW
- Asking price: $6,000,000
- Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house
- 2,180 square feet
So, there you have it! Those are the 10 most expensive homes on the market right now in Edmonton. While they may be a little out of our budget, they sure are fun to look at!
Which one of these homes would you want to buy? Let us know in the comments.