Oilers reportedly sign Puljujarvi to one-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers and restricted free agent forward Jesse Puljujarvi have avoided arbitration.

The Oilers and Puljujarvi have come together on a one-year, $3 million contract, according to Elliotte Friedman. The two sides were scheduled to meet in arbitration on July 29.

Puljujarvi is coming off the most productive scoring season of his young NHL career. He had an NHL career-high of 14 goals and 36 points in 65 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, and added three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He is coming off a two-year deal in which he earned $1.175 million per season.

